Kacey Musgraves Claps Back at Troll Who Called Her ‘Pop Star Garbage’

Kacey Musgraves is not one to sit idly by while Internet trolls are doing their dirty work, and the country star delivered another epic clapback after a social media user criticized Musgraves after the release of her latest album, Golden Hour.

The singer was using Instagram when she saw that a hater had posted a comment reading, “Good job at being pop star garbage.”

In classic Musgraves fashion, she cooly responded, “That’s the name of my next record.”

did I mention that I love @KaceyMusgraves 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2M5WRsM2y — Kacey Musgraves Fans (@spaceykaceyuk) March 31, 2018

Musgraves also retweeted a screenshot of the interaction that had been posted on Twitter by a fan account, who wrote, “did I mention that I love @KaceyMusgraves.”

The troll was likely referring to the fact that Golden Hour features more of a pop influence than Musgraves’ previous work, though the album is still squarely a country record.

Musgraves’ album was released on March 30 to rave reviews, with critics, fans and fellow artists praising the 29-year-old for her boundary-pushing work.

“It was a balancing act,” Musgraves explained to Entertainment Weekly of the record, “to figure out how to implement new sounds and explore new avenues, but also not to lose my spirit or character.”

Musgraves also shared a few of the things that inspired her while making the album, naming the Bee Gees as a source for the disco-infused flavor of songs like “High Horse.”

“I was listening to a ton of Bee Gees while making this album,” she said. “I feel like disco is back! And I kept envisioning this Western-disco kind of thing — a mash-up of those styles is fun to play with.”

In addition to a bit of a sonic change, Golden Hour also gives Musgraves the freedom to sing more about love than she ever has before, something she credits in part to husband Ruston Kelly.

“Getting married,” the star shared. “That’s a big one. My world just completely changed. I met my now husband around the time that I set off on a new creative journey, and songs [like “Butterflies”] just started coming out of me. I hear a lot of songwriters say, ‘I’m happy now, I can’t write anymore.’ And I don’t really understand that. I want to write about everything. I don’t want to just write sad songs. So, naturally, that new chapter brought out new sounds.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Burak Cingi