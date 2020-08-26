Justin Townes Earle's Possible Cause of Death Revealed

✖

A few days after it was reported that musician Justin Townes Earle died, his likely cause of death has been revealed. According to Variety, Nashville police believe that Earle died as a result of an overdose. In several interviews that he gave over the years, the singer-songwriter, who is the son of alt-country musician Steve Earle, opened up about his past struggles with addiction.

Don Aaron, the spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, told reporters that Earle's time of death has not been determined yet. Officers reportedly discovered his body on Sunday. The department noted that they were performing a welfare check on Earle after one of his friends said that they had not seen him since Thursday. The police then forced their way into the musician's apartment. Aaron shared that there were no signs of foul play involved in Earle's passing. He added that the autopsy is currently pending. Earle was 38 at the time of his death.

On Sunday, Earle's management announced that he had passed away. His label, New West, also confirmed the news on Monday. His management shared a statement to the singer's social media in order to announce the news. “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the statement, which was posted on Earle's Facebook and Instagram accounts, read. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

Over the years, Earle recounted his past battles with addiction. He revealed that he was heavily involved with drugs by the time he was 14 and that he has had multiple experiences with relapsing and rehab. He even penned a bio on his website, which was published when he was 32, in which he opened up about his past. His bio referred to "a newfound sobriety. … One day I just realized it’s not cool to die young, and it’s even less cool to die after 30." Earle also spoke about his past when he went on the Walking the Floor podcast during which he said that he has been sober since his recording career began. He said, "I got all my craziness out of the way as a coffeehouse musician and a roadie." Earle is survived by his wife, Jenn Marie Maynard, and their 3-year-old daughter Etta James Earle.