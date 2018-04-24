Justin Moore Reveals How He Insures His Future

Celebrities can insure almost anything these days, including their own voice. Justin Moore, whose fourth studio album, Kinda Don’t Care, landed at the op of the charts, says insurance on his voice isn’t a frivolous expense, but more of an investment.

“When you get to a certain point in your career you almost have to, to protect your family,” Moore explains. “What we do for living we really can’t call in sick. It’s pretty common for us to develop polyps or whatever it is and you gotta take three, four months off or whatever. And a lot of us have been very smart with what we’ve made in the past. But you know, if you lose three, four months of work it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. It’s something that you always have to look out for.”

Moore might pay attention to his vocal health, but one thing he doesn’t pay attention to is what naysayers might say about his music, choosing instead to rely on his own gut instinct.

“Throughout my career I’ve been told, like, that’s too country – you’re too country,” Moore shares. “When we were coming to the end of ‘Somebody Else Will,’ which was probably the least country thing I’ve ever done then it turned out to be a big record, everybody at the record label is going ‘What do you think about ‘Kinda Don’t Care’ for the next single?’ And I’m going ‘Who are you people? Like … yeah! That’d be fantastic! I would love that!’”

It was Moore who felt like “Kinda Don’t Care” would be a big hit, at least partly because he pays attention to his fans’ reactions – and they clearly loved the osng.

“I’ve done this so long that I kind of get a sense for what I think people are really going to dig out on the road and what maybe will garner a reaction, especially from an album cut at the time we started playing it,” he says. “It’s one of those songs right after the album came out that people knew the words to already and I kind of felt that that was gonna be the case, and so to see that come to fruition has been really cool and exciting.”

