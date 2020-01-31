Justin Moore Jokes He Should Be ‘Wearing a Maid Outfit’ for All the Cleaning He Does

He is on the road for much of the year, but when he is home, Justin Moore spends a lot of his time cleaning! The father of four is admittedly a neat freak, which is why he finds himself cleaning up after his children, often multiple times throughout the day!

“I just clean all the time,” Moore told his record label. “I mean, I might as well be wearing a maid outfit or a butler outfit because I feel like I’m cleaning or cooking all the time. And with four of them, you pretty much just have to walk around right after them, right behind them, picking up trails of stuff.”

Moore will have to leave the cleaning to someone else for at least the first part of 2020, since he is on the road with his Late Nights and Longnecks Tour, joined his own musical idol, Tracy Lawrence.

“I’ve been fortunate to go out and have the opportunity over the last five, six years to do my own tours and it’s been a lot of fun,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “We’ve had some guys out that not only do I have a ton of respect for, but they’ve gone on to have such great careers since then. We started putting something together a little while back that I’d been saying if we could put this together it would be probably the biggest one, at least for me personally, but I think the biggest tour we’ve ever been able to put together.”

If Moore was eager to have Lawrence join him on the road, Lawrence was just as eager to share the concert stage with Moore.

“I’m really excited about it,” Lawrence told PopCulture.com. “Justin and I have become friends over the last several years and I think this is going to be real good. We’ve got a real similar background and I think we should have a lot of fun together.”

The Late Nights and Longnecks Tour is the title of Moore’s latest album, which was released in July. The record includes “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which became a No. 1 hit for Moore.

Find a list of all Late Nights and Longnecks Tour dates by visiting Moore’s website.

