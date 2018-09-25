Justin Moore Donates $30,000 to Gun Violence Charity in Parkland, Florida

Justin Moore recently donated $30,000 to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s MSD Fund in Parkland, Florida. The charity honors the heroes, victims and survivors of gun violence in schools, including the 17 who lost their lives during a school shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school earlier this year.

“I’m of the belief that when God allows you to have a platform like I have, you’re supposed to use it for good,” Moore said in a statement. “I’m a father of four. I send each and every one of them to school every day and drop them off. Usually it’s late, but I drop them off each and every day. My first prayer is that they’ll come home safe that afternoon. I can’t even fathom what these families up here — and maybe some of you guys — have had to deal with and the difficulty this has caused.”

“So sorry for that,” he continued. “I’m not going to pretend to know what that feels like. Just know that from me and my camp that we’ll be praying for your continued healing, and we hope and pray that one day, at some point, you’ll see your loved ones again.”

Moore, who also headlined the first-ever MSDCOUNTRYSTRONG concert, with the proceeds benefiting the MSD Fund, called the night one of the most meaningful ones of his career.

“I’ve got to be honest – I’ve done a lot of charity events over the years benefiting so many different things,” said the singer. “This one has really touched me … having the opportunity here tonight to meet wives and dads and moms, brothers, sisters and sons and daughters. It really is touching, especially me being a father. It affects me.”

The Arkansas native is working on a new set of tunes, the follow-up to his 2016 No. 1 Kinda Don’t Care album. But the next one, his fifth project, Moore promises will return to his musical roots.

“I’ve said in interviews for years that if I could record any album I wanted to, it would be one that sounded like it came out in the ’90s. So, we’re doing a really traditional ’90s sounding album,” Moore told CMT.com.

“I think I was eight years old with no responsibilities whatsoever when that music was the soundtrack of my life,” Moore continued. “Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, David Lee Murphy, Daryle Singletary … I could go on.”

Moore has several shows scheduled over the fall while he works on his next record. Find dates at JustinMooreMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BMLG/Cody Villalobos