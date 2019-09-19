Josh Turner’s Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Accident

A bus carrying Josh Turner‘s crew members was involved in a fatal accident, leaving one dead and seven injured. The accident, as reported by USA Today, occurred in Shandon, California, following a show on Wednesday night, Sept. 18.

According to multiple reports, a tour bus carrying the crew veered off the road. The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department tweeted out the news of the tragedy.

“Passenger Bus off the roadway,” the department tweeted. “Please drive with caution in the area.”

#CenterIC, @CALFIRE_SLO at scene Mass Casualty Incident. Passenger Bus off the roadway. Please drive with caution in the area. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

The SLO fire department shared a few more tweets updating residents in the area, including one that shared the degree of injuries of those on the bus.

“[UPDATE] #CenterIC 8 patients, 5 moderate, 2 major and 1 deceased,” the fire department tweeted, adding through hashtags that firefights and EMS are at the scene.

The last tweet came only a few hours ago, confirming the tragic news.

“Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident,” they tweeted. “Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up.”

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

Turner has yet to publicly comment on the accident. Updates on the injuries have not yet been released.

Turner’s last album, I Serve a Savior, was released in 2018.

“Doing a gospel record has always been on my list of things to do,” the Grand Ole Opry member said at the time. “I grew up in a Christian home, so I grew up reading the Bible. I’ve just had a lot of spiritual experiences in my life, and spiritual mentors in my life that kind of defined me, and the path that I’m on.”

Turner has been performing a series of shows out west. He is scheduled to perform several concerts over the next week in California and Oregon, with his next scheduled show on Friday, Sept. 20, in Yakima, Washington. Updates to his tour schedule will be posted on Turner’s official website.

