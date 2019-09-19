Josh Turner’s Longtime Sound Man Was Killed in Devastating Bus Accident

More details are emerging about Josh Turner‘s devastating bus accident, which occurred late Wednesday night in California. The accident, which was carrying Turner’s crew, killed one person and injured seven more, with CMT among the outlets reporting that the man who was killed was 64-year-old David Turner (no relation to the singer), who had been working with the Grand Ole Opry member for 12 years. Before working with Turner, David previously was employed by several other country artists, including Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams Jr., Conway Twitty and Patty Loveless.

California’s KSBY reports that the California Highway Patrol has ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash. A witness reports that the bus was traveling between 60 and 65 mph when it was involved in the accident, only slightly higher than the 55 mph posted speed limit. A bus following the bus involved in the crash reports that no brake lights were seen before the bus traveled off the road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police are impounding the vehicle to investigate possible causes of the crash, including any potential mechanical issues. The bus driver, who was flown to a nearby hospital due to the extent of his injuries, will also be evaluated to see if he had a medical emergency.

Although Turner has yet to publicly comment on the accident, his record label, Universal Music Group, released a statement on his behalf.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” UMG said in a statement. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. “All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date.

Some reports indicate that the bus traveled more than 20 feet through vegetation after veering off the road, before landing in a riverbed. The bus reportedly dropped off a large cliff, with estimates between 50 and 80 feet. The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department tweeted out the news as details of the tragedy unfolded

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

“Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident,” the department shared on social media. “Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. [CHP] and [Firefighters] will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up.”

Turner’s first show in October is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Fort Bliss, Texas. Updates will be posted on Turner’s website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen J. Cohen