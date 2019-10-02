Jon Pardi Refuses to Give up Working on His Farm for His Music Career

Jon Pardi just released his third studio album, Heartache Medication, with the title track already in the Top 20 and climbing. The record follows Pardi’s platinum-selling sophomore California Sunrise, which had three No. 1 hits, including the multi-platinum selling “Dirt on My Boots.” Pardi, who has also toured with several artists, including Dierks Bentley, and headlined his own tours as well, could by now afford to have other people work on his farm for him, but he refuses to give up doing what he loves, even for his music.

“I have had the bush hog out there every day mowing the pasture,”Pardi told PEOPLE. “I surveyed the pond. I’ve been clearing some of the woods. I mean, I’m just constantly working outside.”

Not that Pardi isn’t committed to his music career also. The California native has been successfully juggling both maintaining his farm and working on his music, and sees no reason why he can’t keep doing both.

“I think I have a really good work ethic. I have all kinds of goals. I’m happy. It’s good. Sometimes it’s hard to be patient in this industry but you just gotta keep working,” Pardi acknowledged. “I want to take over the world. We are already talking about the fourth record. We’re kind of planning that out and talking about what direction we want to take.”

It’s been a little more than three years since Pardi released California Sunrise, but he is confident the wait will be worth it in the end.

“Releasing this album has been a moment I’ve been waiting for, for a long time,” Pardi said. “I’m excited to have something new out. It’s a great record. I’m really proud of it.”

Pardi covers a wide variety of topics on Heartache Medication, but one thing he doesn’t cover is his relationship with his girlfriend of two years, Summer Duncan.

“I’ve written a lot of songs about Summer, but none of them made this record,” Pardi said, even though Duncan appears in the video for “Heartache Medication.” “But don’t worry, you will hear them someday.”

Duncan may not have any songs about her on Pardi’s new record, but she seems to be a permanent part of his life, which might include someday relocating from his current home outside of Nashville.

“Well, Summer and I always dream talk,” Pardi admitted. “We might want to have a ranch in Texas. Right now we are happy living it up here in Tennessee.”

Purchase Heartache Medication, and find tour dates, at JonPardi.com.