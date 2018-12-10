Jon Pardi, Brett Young and More Team up to Help California Wildfire Victims

Jon Pardi is calling on a few of his famous friends, including Brett Young, Devin Dawson, Tyler Rich and Gary Allan to help the victims of the recent California wildfires. For Pardi, who was born and raised in the Golden State, it was the least he could do.

“I really wanted to do something to give back for the fire relief,” Pardi told PEOPLE.

Pardi’s desire led to the t-shirts with “Cali Love” on the front. Proceeds from the $30 shirts go to the Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts to those who lost their home and possessions.

“When Jon asked for my involvement it was an easy yes,” Young, a fellow California resident, said in a statement. “I love my home state, and I’m proud to be a part of the tight group of Californians representing county music.”

Pardi briefly attended Butte College in Oroville, California, part of the area affected by the tragic blaze.

“We loved driving around those mountains,” Pardi said. “We’d always go have fun there, so it’s kinda hit home, too. Being from California you just know how fires are. There’s nothing good about them.”

Pardi’s latest album, California Sunrise, pays homage to his home state, and the place that inspired his unique sound.

“Country music used to be called country and western at one point,” Pardi told Nash Country Daily. “They were talking about the West, and California is as west as it gets. There are rabid country fans in California. Back home, my family, friends and fans are just so excited to watch me go out and chase the dream and they really let me know they are proud. Every time I go home, or even the places I haven’t been to in California, when I show up, it’s crazy. It’s one of the best places to play, it’s just one of the hardest to get to. It’s a long ways away from Nashville.”

In between promoting the “Cali Love” shirt and touring, Pardi doesn’t have much free time – but when he does, he spends it with his girlfriend, Summer Duncan.

“Summer’s the best thing that’s happened to me,” boasted Pardi. “I spend so much time just being on the road, and it’s a hard life for someone to even have a relationship with. It’s not easy, and she’s been so great with it. And she’s so much fun, and she’s gorgeous, and so I’m a lucky man.”

