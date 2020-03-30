John Prine’s Wife Fiona Clarifies He Is Not Improving After Stable Condition Update

Country music legend John Prine is not improving, his wife Fiona Prine said on Monday. In a previous update on the singer’s health, Fiona said Prine is in “stable” condition, which she noted was not the same as improving. Fiona tested positive for the coronavirus last week and has since recovered, but Prine was hospitalized after he began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“I need to clarify what I mean by ‘John is stable,” Fiona wrote on Twitter. “That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fiona shared the update a few hours after she tweeted an update on her and her husband’s conditions. “I have recovered from Covid-19,” she wrote. “We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is [stable]. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

On Sunday, Prine’s family issued a concerning statement, revealing the “Angel from Montgomery” singer was hospitalized on Thursday and was intubated Saturday evening.

“After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday. He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” the statement read. “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

On March 17, Fiona revealed on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-quarantining to help slow the spread of the virus. She said they were in Europe last month, but they were not sure if she contracted it there. Her recent statements have not confirmed if Prine himself tested positive yet.

“I’m asking you to please stay at home. That’s all,” Fiona said in her Instagram video. “The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands.”

“It is up to us Americans to make an individual decision for our families and say, ‘You know what? This is scary as hell,” she continued. “I may not get a paycheck next week. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with the kids’… Just stay home. Please, stay home. I think we’ll get through this if we do it together.”

There are more than 159,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S., as of Monday, with more than 2,900 confirmed deaths. On Sunday, the White House extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 to help slow the virus’ spread.

Photo credit: Getty Images