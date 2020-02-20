John Prine ‘Taking A Break’ From Touring to Recover From Injury

John Prine has announced that he will be taking some time away from touring in an effort to recover from an aggravated hip injury, his family sharing the news on his official social media accounts on Wednesday.

“We truly regret to inform you that John will be taking a break from touring, as being on the road has aggravated a hip injury,” the post read. “For those who have purchased tickets to any of the affected shows, the venue will have more specific information.”

A post on Prine’s Facebook page added that the musician had to return to the United States for surgery.

“We’re so appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world,” the post read.

Prine was set to play a number of dates in the U.K. and Australia including a stop at Bluesfest Australia in Byron Bay.

“With great regret and disappointment, we wish to advise that John Prine has been forced to cancel his upcoming Bluesfest performance this Easter, following the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury,” the festival shared in a Facebook post. “As always, John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery.”

Prine will return to the road on April 26 when he performs at MerleFest, the annual bluegrass and string festival in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. His website currently lists a series of shows and festivals scheduled through November 2020.

Last summer, Prine postponed several tour dates ahead of undergoing surgery.

“In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke,” the Prine family and Oh Boy Records said in statement in July. “He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery.”

