John Prine Hospitalized: Emmy Rossum, Patton Oswalt and More Send Well Wishes to Country Music Veteran Amid Coronavirus Symptoms

Former Shameless actress Emmy Rossum and comedian Patton Oswalt are among the many celebrities sending their thoughts and prayers to the legendary singer/songwriter John Prine. On Sunday, Prine’s family revealed the performer is in “critical” condition after he came down with coronavirus symptoms. Prine’s wife Fiona revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

“After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday. He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” Prine’s family wrote in a statement. “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Since the statement was published just minutes after country music star Joe Diffie died from complications of coronavirus, Prine’s name began trending on Twitter as many feared for his life. News of the 72-year-old singer’s hospitalization also inspired dozens of celebrities to send his family thoughts and prayers.

“Sending the most wonderful healing thoughts to John Prine. Angel from Montgomery is close to my heart,” Rossum wrote, referring to one of Prine’s best-loved songs.

“Goddamit if we lose John Prine I swear to f—ing GOD,” Oswalt wrote.

“Sending every positive thought I have left your way, John,” Late Night host Seth Meyers tweeted.

“Sending thoughts and love,” Kumail Nanjiani wrote.

“Get well soon John!” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

“Sending our love to each of y’all. Hoping for the best,” singer Jason Isbell added.

“I love you both so much. I am at a total loss for words,” singer Brandi Carlile wrote on Instagram.

When Fiona Prine announced her coronavirus diagnosis on March 17, she reminded Americans it is important to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m asking you to please stay at home. That’s all,” Fiona said at the time. “The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands.”

Fiona suggested she might have contracted the virus while traveling abroad. She said she sand Prine returned to Nashville from Europe last month.

“But what’s important now is that I’m not going to spread this,” she said. “I’m not going to be responsible for passing this onto someone, least of all my husband.”

Photo credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame