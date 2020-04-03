Joe Diffie’s Daughter Kara Honors Her Dad With Cover of His Debut Single ‘Home’

Almost one week after his death, Joe Diffie‘s daughter Kara is honoring her dad on social media, using Instagram on Thursday, April 2 to share an a cappella rendition of Diffie’s first single, “Home.” Kara held the camera herself and sang the first verse of the song, which went to No. 1 after its release in 1990.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Diffie (@karadiffie) on Apr 2, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

“The only thing I see ahead / Is just the heat rising off the road / The rainbows I’ve been chasing keep on fading ‘fore I find my pot of gold / And more and more I’m thinking that / The only treasures that I’ll ever know / Are long ago and far behind / Wrapped up in my memories of home,” she sang. Kara captioned the clip, “For my dad…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diffie’s wife, Tara, also shared a post honoring her husband on Diffie’s official Instagram account on Monday.

“I cannot count how many people have contacted me,” she captioned a photo of the couple kissing at a farm. “From coast to coast, all walks of life. Joe was so loved and I hope he can see how he affected everyone’s lives. From the candles, to the parade, to the people leaving gifts at the house- i thank you from the bottom of my heart! The radio stations are all playing his music and it makes my heart happy. We have loved every tribute. He loved his fans, his friends, his family and he was truly happy. Please keep playing his music. Please keep his legacy alive forever.”

Diffie was a father of five — he shares Kara and son Parker, with his first wife, Janise Parker, two sons, Drew and Tyler, with his second wife, Debbie Jones, and one daughter, Kylie, with his third wife, Theresa Crump.

Kylie Diffie told WKRN that her dad is “the sweetest man I’ve ever met.”

Joe announced on Friday, March 27 that he was receiving treatment for the coronavirus and died on Sunday, March 29. His 15-year-old daughter said that she wasn’t able to say goodbye to her dad in person.

“It was really heartbreaking, I didn’t have any contact with him. I couldn’t speak to him. It was really sad.” Kylie said. “I just want people to realize how serious this pandemic is and people really need to take precautions and stay at home.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Suzi Pratt