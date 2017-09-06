Country Singer Jo Dee Messina, 47, Diagnosed With Cancer

Country singer Jo Dee Messina announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer has not revealed details about the location or severity of the cancer, but her team’s tone in the Facebook statement indicates that Messina has had a difficult journey thus far.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Over the years, Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work,” the statement read.

The post continued: “On her lowest of low days, she has been able to see God’s hand at work and feel His love as she continues her walk. It is because of our Father’s love that she has been able to find the beauty in the days that could have brought her the most fear, gratitude in moments that most would call unfair, and companionship during times she might feel the loneliest.”

According to her team’s statement, the 47-year-old, who has two young sons with her husband Chris, will begin treatment this fall. Her tour dates after October 7 will be postponed and she is taking a semester off from classes at The King’s University.

Producer Seth Mosley shed light on Messina’s situation, saying that he was inspired after watching her write a song called “Here”.

“It was one of the most powerful moments I’ve had in my entire studio career,” Seth told Messina’s team. “To see Jo Dee singing ‘there’s no pain, there’s no fear, here’ through the cancer and the chaos that she is walking through…God is going to use her and her story to intercept people in their pain and remind them that He is near.”

Messina started her career in the mid-’90s with hits like “Bye Bye” and “I’m Alright”. A duet with Tim McGraw called “Bring on the Rain” officially put her on country music’s radio, as did her last big hit, “My Give a Damn’s Busted”.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond