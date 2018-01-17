Jillian Jacqueline Calls ‘Reasons’ the ‘Cornerstone’ of Her Upcoming Record

Jillian Jacqueline has just released “Reasons,” her debut single from her freshman Side A EP. The song, written by Jacqueline along with Sarah Buxton and Tofer Brown, was taken from one of her own recent, heartbreaking experiences.

“I feel like that song is the cornerstone of my record, and it kind of lays it all out there,” Jacqueline shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It tells the story of two people that are really just tiptoeing around the truth for too long and afraid to be the first one to end the relationship. Luckily I feel like a lot of other people have experienced that as well. That’s what they’ve told me. I’m happy that we’re starting my whole radio experience with that song because it’s real and it’s true and it’s a little bit sad, but it feels fun and you can sing along to it, and I appreciate that, marrying those two things together.”

The tune is part of what Jacqueline says will be a full album out later this year. While the singer is proud of the track, she hints fans shouldn’t expect the entire record to be similar to the single.

“‘Reasons is a standout in production sense, I think,” says Jacqueline. “There’s a bunch of different things. There’s some different themes happening. I think I kind of shoved a lot of the break-up songs into the first half of the release for some reason, I think because I wanted the story to feel cohesive, but the back half as a lot of other themes going on.”

“Reasons,” which says, “We feel like roommates, standing at the same sink / We don’t even kiss goodnight / I don’t wanna be a quitter, don’t wanna have to answer /When everybody asks me why / Giving all your t-shirts back / Putting all my stuff in bags / We were supposed to be married by the time we’re 30/ Breaking up is scary,” might be sad, but she isn’t about to put all of her emotions into her music.

“It was a really great experience when I started talking about these songs on radio tour, and they’re like, ‘So it’s kind of like Taylor Swift. You get angry and you write a song,’” Jacqueline says. “I’m like, ‘No, no, wait. I didn’t mean for this to happen. That’s not who I am at all.’ It just so happened that I got my record deal and made my record right after I broke up with my ex, so I’m excited for people to hear some other stuff.”

Jacqueline will hit the road with Jordan Davis next month, to serve as the opener on his White Wine and Whiskey Tour. Dates are listed on her website.

