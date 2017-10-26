Jessie James Decker’s Kids Crash Her Show in ‘Eric & Jessie’ Season Finale

Jessie James Decker thrives on the stage, and apparently her kids love it, too!

The country singer wrapped up the season three finale of E!‘s Eric and Jessie Wednesday with a highlight clip from her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the time came to perform her new single, “Southern Girl City Lights,” she and husband Eric Decker’s little ones toddled out to greet their mom.

That time I was playing the opry and my kids escaped and snuck out from side stage and crashed my performance. A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Jessie admitted to being nervous about the forgetting the lyrics to her song, but those fears disappeared once 3-year-old Vivianne and 2-year-old Eric Thomas II, aka Bubby, rushed the stage.

Up Next: This Is Exactly What Jessie James Decker Eats In a Day

“Having my kids run out on stage, having my family, the moment was perfect,” the 29-year-old mom said on the show. Eric watched the moment proudly from the side of the stage.

The country star returned to the famous Nashville stage at the Grand Ole Opry for the second time in her career, which she revealed has always been on her wish list.

“When I was a little girl, that was the dream,” Jessie said. “If you get to play the Opry one day, then you’ve made it. You’ve made it in country music.”

Eric & Jessie‘s season finale also celebrated Jessie’s growing family with sister Sydney Rae Bass’ baby shower.

“She was born to be a mother,” Jessie said during her toast to Sydney. “She helped mother my children, her niece and nephew, from the moment they were born. I’m so excited to celebrate this with you.”

In the episode, NFL player Eric told his wife that he missed being able to see and feel a baby bump of his own kids, and he soon got his wish.

Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The Deckers announced they were pregnant with their third child earlier this month on Instagram, revealing they’d welcome a new baby in March.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” the mom-to-be wrote alongside a video of their pregnancy reveal to their kids.

“As you can see Viv is so happy but Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on,” she added. “But we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”

Photo credit: E!