Jessie James Decker Celebrates Top-Ranked Country Album

The women’s movement in Country Music continues to soar and Jessie James Decker has risen to the top of the Billboard chart.

Her album South Girl City Lights debuted this week at the top spot, leapfrogging Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett — the previous No. 1, No. 2 album placements — this week. She is joined in the Top 10 with fellow female newcomer Carly Pearce at No. 4 as well as legendary performer, Shania Twain, at No. 9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Decker took to her Instagram account to thank her fans:

“I have the number 1 country album in @billboard !!! I could cry y’all. I am so grateful and feel so blessed to have fans like you. This happened solely because of your ongoing support. We don’t even have a song on radio. I’ve worked so hard over these past 15 years and my message will always be to never give up!!! Fight for your dreams!! If you fall, get back up! I couldn’t have done this without my amazing team and of course my incredible fans. Y’all continue to have my back and support me. I am forever thankful. I love y’all so much!!!!!!! #wedidit #southerngirlcitylights“

It has already been a superb start to the fall for Decker as she and her husband, Tennessee Titans wide receiver, Eric Decker, announced that their family will be expanding with the addition of their third child just over a week ago.

The couple, again, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. In a video posted to the country singer’s account, the parents told their two children that they were going to have another sibling.

Follow Jessie James Decker on Instagram | Get her album on iTunes