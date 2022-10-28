Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson

Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.

In the post's lengthy caption Lewis's family wrote, "On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Jerry Lee was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony. His longtime dear friend [Kris Kristofferson] accepted in his honor from [Hank Williams Jr] and Kris and his wife Lisa were nice enough to drive down to Memphis and present it to Jerry Lee in person. We love you, Kris, thank you so much – and major thanks to all the millions of fans who supported this effort, fellow Hall of Famers and artists, [Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum] and staff and [CMA] for honoring him. The Killer's acceptance note is below. More on this soon..."

Lewis issued a message to his fans and followers, writing, "Dear friends and fans in Nashville, it is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person. I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today – I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."

He continued, "To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home – between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players -- some of them anyway. I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes – Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like – not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years."

Finally, Lewis added, "Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here. Since I could not be in-person with you today, I have asked one of my closest and dearest friends to accept this great honor for me – and he's no stranger to this process: the legendary, Kris Kristofferson." On Friday, it was reported that Lewis had passed away at the age of 87. Earlier in the week, TMZ had incorrectly reported that Lewis had died, but were forced to retract their story when it was proven he was not dead.