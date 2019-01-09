How Jason Aldean’s Wife Is Getting Their Son Ready to Be a Big Brother

Jason Aldean is currently preparing to welcome daughter Navy Rome with wife Brittany, and the couple’s son, Memphis, is gearing up to become a big brother for the very first time.

However, Aldean is a little unsure about his wife’s methods to make sure Memphis is ready to have a baby in the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife had one of my daughter’s baby dolls, and she was letting him play with it, trying to get him to be easy about it, so I walk in,” he recalled to PopCulture.com and other media at a recent No. 1 party in Nashville. “I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m like, ‘Hold up, time out,’ but seeing my son play with a baby doll was kind of odd.”

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Aldean continued. “Shouldn’t he have a truck or something? I guess she’s kind of getting him prepared I guess to maybe play with the baby, like that’s his sister.”

Along with Memphis, Aldean has daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage, and he shared that Memphis’ relationship with the girls has him confident the 1-year-old will get along well with his new sibling.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” the Georgia native said. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Once Navy is born, Aldean and Memphis will be even more outnumbered, but Jason isn’t worried about raising his son surrounded by all that estrogen.

“Me and Memphis are like…that’s it,” he said, noting that his sister has three daughters and Brittany’s sister has two girls as well. “Our dog is a girl, for real, so it’s crazy, but I think that one thing growing up in a house with a lot of women — I think he’ll be spoiled, one, and also hopefully be a loving kid is what I’m hoping, so I’m excited. I think it’s great.”

Once Navy arrives, though, the Aldean family will be done growing, at least according to Jason, who cracked that he has “zero plans” to have another baby.

“This is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one-year-old and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that,” he said. “I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean