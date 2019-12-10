Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Reflects on Emotional Experience Returning to Las Vegas

When the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting occurred, Jason Aldean was on stage, and his wife, Brittany Aldean, was backstage, pregnant with the couple’s first child and fearing for both her life and the life of her unborn son. Brittany went with Aldean to Las Vegas over the weekend for a three-night residency at Park Theater, marking his first full show in the city since the devastating event. While it understandably stirred up plenty of horrifying memories, it was also healing for both Aldean and Brittany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 7, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

“Route 91 family, we love you!” Brittany wrote on social media, sharing a few photos of a man in a wheelchair being lifted above the crowd as Aldean sang, wearing a Route 91 t-shirt. “Last night was so special… and emotional. We’re with you, we cry with you and celebrate life with you! We can’t wait for the next two nights here in Vegas!!”

Aldean also posted on social media about returning to Las Vegas, sharing a video of the man in a wheelchair.

“This might have been the coolest thing I have ever seen,” Aldean posted. “Thank you Las Vegas and our Route 91 family for showing us the love this weekend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 8, 2019 at 11:04am PST

Aldean previously opened up about returning to Las Vegas, admitting he had mixed emotions in the days and weeks leading up to his shows.

“These will be the first shows we’ve done since Route 91,” Aldean told PopCulture.com and other media ahead of his residency. “That was the thing for us –– it’s just been a touchy subject for us. I know there were a lot of people wanting us to come back and play right after all that happened. It just didn’t feel right to us at the time, and we always wanted to go back and do that when we felt like the timing was right. We had an opportunity to go back out and not do one show, but do three, do it in a smaller setting.”

He continued, “There’s going to be a lot of people at that show that were at Route 91. The smaller the venue, some of the people may have not been to a show since then. So the smaller the venue, I feel like it’s a little bit more, maybe makes them a bit more at ease. It’s a little bit more intimate. To me, it felt like the right setting, the right time to go back and do that.”

