Jason Aldean Shares How Wife Brittany Is Handling Second Pregnancy

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child together, but things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for the soon-to-be mom of two.

Brittany gave birth to son Memphis in December 2017, and she’s been open about the fact that her morning sickness during this pregnancy has been much worse than her first.

Speaking to Taste of Country, Jason echoed that fact, noting that he has been called on to hold his wife’s hair back a time or two.

Despite that, the “Drowns the Whiskey” singer shared that Brittany isn’t one to ask others for help when she doesn’t need it.

“When she’s feeling good, she goes and does her thing,” he said. “She doesn’t sit back and let you wait on her hand and foot, so I haven’t had to do much of that so far.”

“She’s not too much of a diva when it comes to that kind of stuff, anyways,” he added

As for how he deals with the potential demands of a pregnant wife, Jason pointed to his relaxed attitude.

“I would never say patience is my strong suit,” he said. “The one thing I got going for me is I’m pretty laid-back. So it takes a lot to get me rattled.”

Brittany previously opened up about her morning sickness on her Instagram Story in July.

“I have good days and bad days,” she wrote. “This pregnancy is so much different than my first…How does my morning sickness happen at night #vom.”

Brittany also included an arrow pointing to an about-to-vomit emoji along with the word “Mood.”

The couple announced in July that they were expecting, with Jason telling Taste of Country Nights that they’d always planned to have more than one child together.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” he said. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

He added that he and Brittany figure it’s best to get all the tough parts of parenting young kids over with as soon as possible.

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” the star noted. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean