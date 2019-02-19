Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shows off 30-Week Baby Bump

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are expecting their first child, a son, later this year, and Brittany has been sharing her pregnancy at every step of the way.

3️⃣0️⃣ weeks🎉💙👶🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

The mom-to-be shared a proud picture of her growing baby bump at 30 weeks on Thursday, wearing grey leggings and a pink sports bra.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, Brittany shared a sweet sonogram snap of the baby, who the proud couple have announced will be named Memphis. In the multidimensional photo, we can see Memphis’ tiny face and big lips pressed together.

Jason told Lon Helton on Westwood One’s Country Countdown USA that Elvis Presley, who moved to Memphis when he was 13 years old, helped inspire the name.

“I’ve kinda been infatuated with Elvis since I was a kid, just always watching documentaries and stuff on him,” he said. “It had a little bit to do with that and, honestly, I just wanted him to have something that wasn’t very common. I’m sure he’s gonna meet people with the name Memphis — he won’t be the only one, but, you know, at least I think it’s unique enough where…it won’t be like Michael or John or, you know, Jason. And that was kinda what we were going for.”

Memphis will be Brittany’s first child and Jason’s first son. Jason shares two daughters, 14-year-old Keely and 10-year-old Kendyl, with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

The “Any Old Barstool” singer is excited to add a boy to his family: “I have two [daughters], my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” he said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean