Jason Aldean Calls Wife Brittany an ‘Amazing’ Stepmom to His Two Daughters

When Jason Aldean married Brittany Aldean (then Kerr) in 2015, she became an instant stepmom to Aldean’s two children, Keeley and Kendyl. The couple together had two more children, Memphis and Navy, but by then Brittany’s maternal instincts had already kicked in.

Aldean recently answered some questions by his fans, including one about Brittany’s role as a stepmother, with her husband singing her praises.

“Is Brittany a good step mom?” one person asked on Instagram.

“She is AMAZING!” Aldean answered. “My girls love her to pieces and she loves them.”

Brittany also recently opened up about her role in the girls’ lives, when she invited fans to ask her questions on Instagram, and one inquired about being a stepparent.

“Whewwww! Buckle that seat belt, girl!” Brittany said in her Instagram Story. “It’s tough but you have the opportunity to REALLY impact their lives.”

“ROCK IT and be a strong foundation for them!” she continued.

Aldean’s love for Brittany goes far beyond her ability to co-parent with her husband. The Georgia native also responded to another person’s question about his favorite thing about his wife.

“She is a beautiful person inside and out!” Aldean gushed. “She is my rock and helps keep me grounded in this crazy world. She is my person … no question!”

Aldean has never been shy about his love for Brittany. He previously opened up about their relationship, saying they were together almost all of the time, even while he is on the road.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me.

“We’re kind of inseparable, which is great,” he continued. “I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

The couple is likely spending a lot of time on the road, since Aldean is currently on his Ride All Night Tour, with Carly Pearce and Kane Brown serving as his opening acts. He will also perform during CMA Fest in Nashville. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin