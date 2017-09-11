Jason Aldean Honors Troy Gentry With Tribute Performance During Concert

As Troy Gentry‘s passing continues to affect the country world, many artists have acknowledged the untimely loss during their concerts over the weekend.

Jason Aldean performed a show in New Jersey on Saturday, Sept. 9, the day after Gentry’s death. He took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Montgomery Gentry singer and played one of the duo’s songs.

He introduced the cover by first sharing the memory of his relationship with the duo, saying they acted as mentors to him when he was just starting his career.

“Those guys were always really cool to me coming up when I was a new artist, they kinda took me under their wing and were really cool to me and I hated to hear that,” he said of Gentry’s passing.

“One thing I know about Troy is he always loved a good time. He always had a smile on his face and liked a good party, and tonight’s a good party, so here’s to Troy Gentry,” Aldean said.

Aldean revealed that he used to sing Montgomery Gentry’s “Lonely and Gone” song in the clubs before he had his own hits.

“Lonely and Gone” was a tune from the duo’s debut album, Tattoos & Scars, in 1999. The song hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Gentry tragically died after his helicopter crashed in New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 8. The country singer was 50 years old.

Watch Aldean’s performance below.