Jason Aldean Reveals Inspiration Behind Son’s Name

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are gearing up to welcome their baby boy in the next few weeks.

The country singer revealed his son’s name will be Memphis via an Instagram post. “We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him,” Aldean wrote, alongside a photo of his son’s nursery. “Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis.”

The unique name threw his fans for a loop since Aldean, a native of Georgia, doesn’t seem to have any ties to the Tennessee town. During an interview with Country Countdown USA, the superstar explained that the inspiration behind the name came from his love of Elvis Presley.

“I’ve kinda been infatuated with Elvis since I was a kid, just always watching documentaries and stuff on him,” the “They Don’t Know” singer shared. “It had a little bit to do with that and, honestly, I just wanted him to have something that wasn’t very common.”

Before the couple finalized the name, Aldean expressed their desire to find a unique one for their son. “Nothing crazy like a direction — East, West, North, South — none of that stuff,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight. “It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that’s unique is our main goal.”

While he wanted an nontraditional name, he didn’t want it to be too crazy.

“I’m sure he’s gonna meet people with the name Memphis—he won’t be the only one, but, you know, at least I think it’s unique enough where… it won’t be like Michael or John or, you know, Jason. And that was kinda what we were going for.”

As for their little guy’s middle name, they kept that one in the family.

“His middle name will be Aldine, because that’s my middle name,” he revealed. “I want to carry that name on. It was my grandfather’s name. So it’s kind of a family name. So that’s what we’re going with.”