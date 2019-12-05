Jason Aldean Reveals Reason Behind Building Massive New House

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, revealed earlier this year that they had moved out of their home to build a brand-new mansion. The couple, who are parents to children Memphis and Navy, chose to take on the massive undertaking while Brittany was pregnant with Navy and Aldean’s career hits an all-time high. The timing might have seemed off to some, but to Aldean, it made perfect sense.

“We started building this house I guess a year and a half or so ago,” Aldean explained to Taste of Country. “It was just kind of our forever home. It’s where we want to be from now on and kind of raise our kids. It’s one of those things where I just said, ‘I’ve worked hard over the years. If we’re going to do this, let’s build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, ‘Man, I wish he had done this or that.’ We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it. Now I’m going, ‘Man, I wish we went a little smaller, just so we can be in our house, just because it’s taking forever to do this thing, but it will be great when it’s all said and done.

“Obviously the career I’ve had, and the people that have supported it, are the reasons that we get to have that house,” he added. “I’m very thankful for that. It’s going to be great, just the fact that I get to raise my kids there, and it gets to be there home forever, it’s cool.”

Aldean, who also shares custody of his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl (with his first wife, Jessica), admits he and Brittany sometimes disagree with how they want their house to look, but they are both learning to compromise.

“I did pick the water slide, and the pool was definitely all my deal, but I’m probably more involved in it than my wife would want me to be, honestly,” said the singer. “Like, ‘What do you think about this?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh I love that,’ and I’m like, ‘Hold up a minute. What if we did this?’ So it’s been a compromise. I like kind of rustic stuff, and a little more wood beams and stuff, and she’s a little more straight-lined, modern, so it’s kind of a little trade off. We have to give and take with each other on things. I’m excited to get up there.”

The Aldeans are currently living rent-free in Kane Brown‘s former house. They expect to be in their new home by Brittany’s birthday in June.

