Jason Aldean Responds After Fans Criticize Son Memphis' Hair: 'I Will Come Out Swinging'

Jason Aldean and his wife are growing out their son's hair, and they don't care what you think about it. Aldean had to prove this point again on Instagram last week, responding to several people who criticized 2-year-old Memphis Aldean's appearance. Aldean had shared a photo of his oldest child, 17-year-old daughter Keeley, holding her younger brother, which he captioned, "Bro and Sis!" Keeley was in a prom dress and Memphis was in pajamas, his hair up in a bun.

Along with plenty of positive messages, Aldean received several from people who have an unnaturally strong opinion about a toddler's hair including one commenter who wrote, "Beautiful pic but thought he was a girl. Are you sure your (sic) from Georgia?" "born and bred!" Aldean responded. "Not sure what u meant by that comment but u might wanna [quiet emoji]." After the user criticized him again, claiming "boys don't have long hair," the 43-year-old wrote, "u are very much entitled to ur opinion but when u are talking about my child I will come out swinging. So let's agree to disagree and say no more!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:05pm PDT

The singer also replied to someone else who commented, "I’m sorry but I thought that was Navy," referring to Aldean's 1-year-old daughter. "Ur bad," he replied. "All good!" He shared another comment after the original troll declared that her three sons "all had haircuts that made them look like boys," writing, "ur kids and u can cut their hair as u wish. This is MY SON and I will do what I wish. No need for ur opinion. Enjoy the photos and keep ur negative opinions to ur self. Your sons have apparently grown up so maybe it's time u did too."

He also wrote back to a fan who defended him and thanked the star for sharing his life with fans. "Don't get it twisted my man," Aldean shared. "Negative people DO NOT bother me. I just like setting them straight. Life is good and I love every minute of it. I just don't like ignorance."

Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, previously discussed the mom-shaming she received over Memphis' hair in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year. "I don't know why people really care," she mused. "It's really just because we wanted him to look like a little surfer kid and he does and we love it and we think it's the cutest thing ever. It really bothers people and stuff like that, it amazes me. It's one thing to say, 'Oh his hair's getting long,' it's another thing to say that it's wrong for his hair to be long."