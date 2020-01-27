Jason Aldean Reflects on Loss of Kobe Bryant: ‘I Literally Am Sick to My Stomach’

When Kobe Bryant died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jason Aldean became just one of the many sports fans all over the world who mourned his loss. Aldean posted a touching tribute to Bryant on social media, admitting that he was reeling from the pain and shock of Bryant’s sudden death.

“So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today,” Aldean posted. “I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife and their whole family. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago.”

Other country music artists have also spoken out about Bryant’s passing, including Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

“Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends and everyone he inspired,” Urban shared on social media. “I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you.”

“No words,” Paisley posted, along with a photo of Bryant. “Devastating news. Life is precious. Let’s love one another.”

Aldean won’t have a lot of time to watch any sports on his decked-out bus soon, since his We Back Tour kicks off on Jan. 30, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts. But in spite of focusing on the task at hand, the Georgia native does make sure to incorporate a little fun into each night as well.

“Usually, before the show, we like to go in, unwind,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “I get in there with my band a little bit, create some music, listen a little bit and if I want to have a couple beers, I’ll have a couple Coronas. Obviously, we wait until after the show if we really want to cut loose. Wait until we’re done working. That’s when everybody gets in there and cuts loose for the night, a little bit. Corona’s definitely a big part of that.”

