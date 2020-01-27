Brad Paisley Calls Kobe Bryant's Death 'Devastating'

Brad Paisley is speaking out on Kobe Bryant's death. Paisley shared a photo of Bryant on social media, along with a touching tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Bryant was believed to be en route to participate in travel basketball with his daughter, Gianna, when the crash occurred. All nine people on board, including Bryant and Gianna, perished in the crash.

"No words," Paisley posted. "Devastating news. Life is precious. Let's love one another."

Paisley isn't the only country artist who is mourning Bryant on social media. Keith Urban also reflected on Bryant's untimely passing, and the loss the world would feel with his absence, ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, where he was presenting.

"Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant's family and friends and everyone he inspired," Urban shared on social media. "I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you."

Tributes to Bryant have been pouring after his passing, including one from fellow basketball great, Michael Jordan.

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing," Jordan said in a statement. "Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much."

Former president Barack Obama also spoke of Bryant's loss, sharing a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama wrote. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

It is believed that Bryant was coaching the basketball game Gianna was playing in, as well as Orange County College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Funeral services have yet to be announced.

