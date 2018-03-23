Jason Aldean Might Be Opening a Bar in Nashville

Jason Aldean may be joining the list of country stars opening bars on Nashville‘s famed Broadway, according to a report in the Nashville Business Journal.

A building on Lower Broadway in Music City has been purchased by Ohio-based restaurant operator TC Restaurant Group for $32 million and has been named in Metro Nashville filings as Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, according to the report.

According to a press release from TC Restaurant Group, the purchase proceeds a “multimillion-dollar expansion and soon-to-be-announced new venues.” The expansion includes enlarging the building, which contains Tequila Cowboy, WannaB’s Karaoke Bar, Sun Diner and Luigi’s City Pizza, by about 45 percent and adding a fourth-story rooftop space.

Aldean and his team have not confirmed the report.

Other country star-branded bars on and just off Broadway include Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Alan Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar and Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville. Blake Shelton is also opening a branch of his Ole Red entertainment space on the street, while John Rich is set to bring his Redneck Riviera to Broadway as well.

Aldean is currently focused on his upcoming album Rearview Town, which will be released on April 13. The singer recently shared that he is dedicating the project to the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

A group of survivors recently put together a book of photos for Aldean, and have invited him to return to Vegas to return the set he was in the middle of performing when a gunman began firing.

At a recent media event, Aldean explained that while he appreciates the offer and is open to it, it would take some time to figure out.

“I completely understand where they’re coming from,” the singer shared. “I think it’s more of the gesture than anything; I appreciate the fact that they want us to come back, and want us to finish our show, and want to come see it. It means a lot to us, so I appreciate that. We’ve just got to see what happens.”

“We’ve had the discussion,” he continued. “Sometimes it’s not as easy as just snapping your fingers and going, ‘OK, we’ll be there next week.’ It’s just not the way it works. I think in a lot of ways, you’ve kind of got to weigh all that stuff out. Make sure that if you do go back – it’s such a touchy subject to go back and do some of those things. I think you’ve really got to make sure you handle it the right way. You want to make sure that if you’re going to go back and play that show, that the people who were there, who were the victims, and the families, those are the people that are getting to come to the show.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com