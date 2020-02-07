Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line Launch Wolf Moon Bourbon

They have been friends for years, and collaborated on music together, and now they are business partners as well! Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line just launched Wolf Moon Bourbon, inspired by one of the country music superstars’ favorite things to do in the middle of their busy careers.

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show…you could say it’s been part of our ritual for years,” Aldean said in a statement. “Tyler and Brian have been a part of that ritual and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories. Wolf Moon’s name is a nod to the pack … the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year.”

“Making good whiskey has been our passion project, and we really wanted to create something with Jason that would be totally different from Old Camp,” added Florida Georgia Line. “We’ve had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure we got it just right. We’re all so proud of this and it was really fun to collaborate on something together outside of music.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley already had Old Camp Whiskey, which began in 2016. But when Aldean realized how much he enjoyed a celebratory drink or two after shows, he felt compelled to join them in their latest business venture.

“After a show — we toured together for a year or so, maybe a little longer — and after the shows, we’d all go back in the dressing rooms. It’s the best part of the night,” Aldean told PEOPLE. “You just played your show and hopefully sent everyone home happy and it’s our time to get to relax and unwind a little bit and hang out with your friends and have a drink.”

Aldean became friends with Hubbard and Kelley thanks to Aldean’s booking agent, even though he wasn’t sure about the duo at first.

“My booking agent was working with them and wanted me to meet those guys so he brought them backstage after one of my shows. They were just walking around my dressing room and I was looking like, ‘Who the hell are these guys?’” Aldean recounted.

“But long story short, I got introduced to them,” he continued. “We started hanging out and ended up taking them on tour with me. They’ve written some songs for me — some of my biggest songs over the years, those guys have collaborated on and written together. It’s turned into a really cool friendship … Our wives became friends and it just became like a family thing.”

More information can be found at WolfMoonBourbon.com.

