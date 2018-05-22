Jason Aldean to Debut ‘Drowns the Whiskey’ During ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Jason Aldean will make his television debut of his latest single, “Drowns the Whiskey,” during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 22. The song is the second single from Aldean’s 2017 Rearview Town record.

Miranda Lambert joins Aldean on “Drowns the Whiskey,” although Aldean admits the song wasn’t his first choice to have as a duet with Lambert.

“I had a song in mind and I sent it to her,” Aldean recalled. “She was kind of iffy on the song, but I said, ‘Hey listen, if you don’t like it, it’s cool. I want you to love whatever we do. We’ll find something else.’ I had another song that I had in mind. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve got this other thing I’ll send you, and see if you like it better. I think it’s really good.’ I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ and she loved that song.”

The song reunited the two good friends, who hadn’t collaborated on one of his albums since Relentless was released in 2007.

“Miranda and I have known each other for a long time,” said Aldean. “We kind of got started in this business together and we toured a lot early on. We did a song together on my second record called ‘Grown Woman,’ which was to me, probably my favorite song on that album. I’m always looking for songs and ways to collaborate with other people anyway. I just wanted to do something else with her. I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and her style and everything.”

Because of his busy tour schedule, Aldean wasn’t in the studio when Lambert recorded her vocals, but he couldn’t be happier with the end result.

“It was awesome,” Aldean boasted. “It turned out great, just like I thought it would. She’s such a great singer, such a great harmony singer too. She knocked it out, it was great, and one of the highlights of this record.”

The Georgia native kicked off his High Noon Neon Tour earlier this month, which he hinted might be his best tour yet.

“I think we’ve been doing this enough now, headlining enough, to where I like to think we figure stuff out every year,” Aldean said. “We figure out ways to make stuff better, and change it up, and be different here, tighten this up over here. I’m constantly learning from things we did the year before, and we’re always trying to perfect it. I don’t know that you ever perfect it, but we try.”

Other stars slated to perform during The Voice season finale include James Bay, Florence and the Machine, Halsey featuring Big Sean, Alicia Keys, Ryan Adams and Dua Lipa. The show will air on NBC at 9:00 PM ET.

