Jason Aldean: Country Music ‘Needs’ Maren Morris Right Now

Jason Aldean is singing the praises of Maren Morris. The “Girl Like You” singer knows Morris isn’t exactly fitting in the country music mold right now, which is exactly why he is such a fan.

“Maren Morris, I love her voice, and I love what she’s doing, how she’s not staying in country only,” Aldean said at a recent media event. “Country’s her home, but she can kind of branch out. I dig that. I think that’s cool. I know that a lot of people look at [that] differently, but I think country needs her and needs that. As long as [country music] stays her home, I think it’s great that she goes out and does that stuff.”

Morris isn’t the only female artist Aldean is a fan of. The Georgia native also cited Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, and his “Drowns the Whiskey” partner, Miranda Lambert, among his favorite female artists.

“Miranda, I still love the stuff she does,” Aldean said. “She’s one of my favorite female voices out there.”

Aldean will hit the road later this year with Kane Brown and another female artist he is a fan of, Carly Pearce, for his Ride All Night Tour.

“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean said of his upcoming tour. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. He’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”

“Carly, I think it’s great to have a female out on the show just to kind of change it up a little bit,” he continued. “We had Lauren Alaina out last year, and I thought that worked out really well, so Carly, coming off a big year, she’s doing really well, so I think it’s gonna be fun.”

Before Aldean kicks off his Ride All Night Tour, he will welcome his fourth child, a daughter named Navy Rome. Aldean’s wife, Brittany, previously revealed she is due in just a couple of weeks.

Find a list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin