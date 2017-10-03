Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Las Vegas Shooting

In the wake of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting, Jason Aldean has announced that he will be canceling a few of his upcoming shows.

The country singer, who is currently on his They Don’t Know Tour, had shows scheduled for Los Angeles on Oct. 6, San Diego on Oct. 7, and Anaheim on Oct. 8. These mentioned concerts will all be canceled as he said in a statement, “it is the right thing to do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” his statement read. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.

“Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.”

He continued by thanking his fans: “I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time. Thank You and God Bless, JA.”

Aldean was in the middle of performing his song “When She Says Baby” on Sunday when the gunfire started hitting the crowd of over 22,000 people, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The shooter was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The massacre makes it the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 59 people lost their lives from the events and more than 500 were injured.

Aldean shared an initial statement on Instagram following the shooting to let his fans know he was safe. He posted another message on Monday night telling his fans it is time to come together and stop the hate.

Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour will resume on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. Refunds are available for fans who purchased tickets to the concerts.