Jason Aldean Calls Memphis a ‘Genius’ in New Video Showing Son Counting to 10

Jason Aldean’s son, Memphis, might only be a year old, but the singer is already impressed by the toddler’s abilities — at least when it comes to math. Aldean recently shared a photo of Memphis counting, earning praise from his famous father.

“What can I say. He’s a genius!” Aldean wrote, along with the hashtag, “numbers.” Aldean and his wife, Brittany, share both Memphis and daughter Navy Rome, and says they are likely done having children.

“I have zero plans to do that. I’m good,” Aldean, who also has daughters Keeley and Kendyl from his first marriage, previously stated. “This is number four for me … I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good. We’re officially out of the game.”

Aldean might be done having his own kids, but he will happily dote on the children of his friends, including soon-to-be parents Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae. The Aldeans just hosted a baby shower for the couple, with Aldean bragging about Brown on Instagram.

“My dude! [Kane] is about to be a daddy! So happy for him and [Katelyn],” Aldean posted, using the humorous hashtagged phrase, “Kane wearing a jacket in August.”

Aldean is currently working on his own new album, and is also producing country singer Tyler Farr‘s upcoming record as well.

“We have gone in and cut a few things on him in the past and had a good time doing it,” Aldean recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I liked sort of stepping out of the vocal booth and being behind everything and directing traffic a little bit.”

Farr’s project marks the first time Aldean is producing someone else’s music, but it felt natural in part because of Aldean’s close friendship with Farr.

“I feel like I’m knowledgeable enough and have enough experience to go on,” he explained. “Somebody like Tyler who’s a good friend of mine who I know really well. I feel like, number one, I would have fun with him in the studio and, number two, we would come out with a record that he’s going to be proud of and something that he’s going to be excited about, and come out with some great music.”

