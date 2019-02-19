Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Shares New Photo of Memphis Before Birth of Second Child

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, just welcomed their daughter, Navy Rome, on Feb. 4. But right before Brittany gave birth, she took a moment on Instagram to celebrate Navy’s older brother, Memphis, with a sweet new picture.

“How’s my little pumpkin pie 14 months already??” Brittany wrote, along with an adorable photo of her son holding his toes.

Memphis was born on Dec. 1, 2017, after Aldean and Brittany had a challenging time trying to conceive.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany recalled in the popular Babes and Babies podcast. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she added. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

The couple also used IVF to conceive Memphis’ baby sister as well.

“We did IVF with our son, so we had to do that again with this one,” Aldean told PEOPLE. “We knew what was going on.”

Brittany announced the arrival of Navy Rome in a sweet post on social media the same day she was born.

“We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm,” she shared, along with a picture of the newborn. “7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness [heart emoji]. We love you so much baby girl!!”

The Aldeans are counting on Memphis being a good big brother to his little sister.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean said, referring to his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his first wife, Jessica. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Memphis and Navy will likely be doted on by both of their parents, since the “Girl Like You” singer says Navy will be their last child.

“I’m good,” Aldean said prior to the arrival of Navy Rome. “I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tibrina Hobson