Jana Kramer Offers ‘Open Apology’ to Husband Mike After Infidelity Joke

Jana Kramer went public with an apology to her husband, Mike Caussin, after she admits she went too far in her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, in joking about his former infidelity.

“Open apology to my husband: I’m a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which when people don’t know me it might be taken the wrong way,” Kramer wrote. “But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that’s what happened on this weeks podcast and I’m sorry. For me, sometimes my way of coping with pain and triggers is deflecting and making a joke. But that’s not the healthiest especially when it can hurt someone I care about. Truth is, the past year Mike has shown up in every way I could have hoped for.

“He’s an incredible father, and has been working his ass off for our family, me, and most importantly himself,” she continued. “So I’m sorry mike and I love you and so thankful for you and our family and all your hard work!… #whinedown #podcast (also disclaimer: joking or not, from this episode on I’m gonna stop bringing ‘it’ up because it is in the past and that’s where it needs to stay, **unless it’s to help people**so y’all help be my accountability)”

In the podcast, called “WAGS and Sister Wives,” Kramer said she was “triggered” by interviewing cast members from TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife.

“What guy doesn’t want that…to have different partners and to have sex?” asked Kramer. “That’s why my husband cheated on me.”

Kramer and Caussin married in May of 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie, in January of 2016, but the couple split eight months later over Caussin’s infidelity. Kramer and Caussin later renewed their wedding vows, and became parents to son, Jace, in November.

Kramer credits their children, and especially Jace, with helping their marriage heal.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” Kramer told PEOPLE.

“We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me,” she continued, “and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”

