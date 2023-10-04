Chris Stapleton's Bandmate Mike Henderson Has Died

Mike Henderson, a frequent collaborator of country superstar Chris Stapleton and a co-founder of The SteelDrivers, has died. Henderson passed away at the age of 70 "peacefully in his sleep" the morning of Friday, Sept. 29, his wife of nearly 45 years, Janet, confirmed in a post on the musician's website. The post added that Henderson had been in "very good health" before his death.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mike," the statement read. " He was a wonderful husband, father, & the love of my life for almost 45 years. We followed his dreams, and colleagues, friends & fans allowed him to achieve a level of success we never imagined. He most valued his friends who meant everything. Although Mike was in very good health, he died peacefully in his sleep yesterday morning. Myself and our daughters are devastated but we will get through this with all your love for Mike that we are are basking in. Thank you. We couldn't be prouder."

Mike Henderson—who died at age seventy on September 22—channeled his gritty, soulful musical style into a one-of-a-kind niche in Nashville. An in-demand musician in the studio for his bluesy sound, he also won a Grammy and two CMA awards as a co-writer with Chris Stapleton. pic.twitter.com/JUcPupAF4F — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) September 25, 2023

Born and raised in Independence, Missouri, Henderson began playing bluegrass at the age of 18, eventually making his way into' rock'n'roll and blues and moving to Nashville in the '80s to pursue his musical ambitions. It was there that Henderson landed a job as a staff songwriter for EMI, with his delivery of songs other artists cut, including the Chicks, Trisha Yearwood, Gary Allan, and Patty Loveless, per Taste of Country, drawing the attention of RCA Nashville. In 1994, RCA Nashville released Henderson's debut solo album, Country Music Made Me Do It. After going independent, Henderson released Edge of Night in 1996 through his own Dead Reckoning label, with two other albums with Mike Henderson and the Bluebloods following.

Along with his solo work, Henderson was well-known as one member of the SteelDrivers, which he co-founded in 2008 along with Stapleton, who was then mostly unknown, Tammy Rogers, Mike Fleming, and Richard Bailey. The group released its self-titled debut that same year, and in 2009, the International Bluegrass Music Association named the SteelDrivers New Artist of the Year. Their sophomore album, Reckless, was released in 2010 and picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album.

"I can't begin to explain and share all the craziness and great times we all had together but I will say as I always have, it was all Hendo's fault," the SteelDrivers wrote in remembrance of Henderson. "So all the SteelDrivers, past and present, are in shock today as we have lost our original architect.....we send our heartfelt condolences to Janet, Lauren, and Shannon. Hendo, we will see you again where rainbows never die."

After Stapleton and Henderson left the SteelDrivers in 2010 and 2011, respectively, they continued to work together, co-writing Stapleton's "Broken Halos," which became his first No. 1 hit in 2017 and won a Grammy for Best Country Song. They also collaborated on "Starting Over," the title track from Stapleton's fourth solo album in 2020 that also won song of the year. The duo's other collaborations that appeared on Stapleton's album include "Second One to Know," "Without Your Love," "Death Row," "Nobody's Lonely Tonight," and "Midnight Train to Memphis."

Henderson is survived by his wife and is daughters Lauren and Shannon. A memorial service will be held in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with a visitation set to be followed by a service at Woodmont Christian Church.