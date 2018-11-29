Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Jana Kramer is officially a mom of two!

The country singer and actress welcomed baby boy, Jace, on Thursday with her husband, Mike Caussin, and took to social media to share the happy news on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the happy couple kissing their new bundle of joy at the hospital. “We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to [Ava Women] for helping us grow our family.”

The couple’s son joins big sister Jolie, 2.

Kramer has been open with fans throughout her pregnancy journey, which she first announced in June. In a YouTube video, the 34-year-old revealed that she has gone through five losses — three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies — before getting pregnant with her second baby.

In July, she shared during an episode of her podcast that she and Caussin were expecting a son, with the couple learning the news at a gender reveal party where they opened a pinata to reveal blue confetti.

“My girlfriend Ashley called the doctor once the sex came in and she filled a piñata up with [blue] confetti,” Kramer told Us Weekly. “And then when we hit it, we were like, ‘Oh!’ Like, we were shocked. It was a really nice actual surprise.”

Kramer and Caussin separated when Jolie was 8 months old due to Caussin’s admitted infidelity, later renewing their wedding vows after reconciling. In August, Kramer told PEOPLE that her second child is a “savior” for her and Caussin.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage, but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” she said.

“We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible,” Kramer continued.

The 34-year-old added that while “it’s been a lot of work” for her to get over Caussin’s infidelity, the two are focused on “managing [the work] together.”

“Just give it time, and two people have to work. If one person is doing the work and the other one isn’t, then it most likely isn’t going to work,” she explained.

“If two people are doing the work then there could be a great silver lining and that’s what we’re seeing. [Mike], for the longest time, wasn’t putting in the work, but now when two people actually truly come together and put in the work, then it’s a huge change.”

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix