Jake Owen Puts His Massive $1.5 Million Dollar Home on the Market

Country music star Jake Owen is listing his $1.5 million Tennessee home that he bought from Loretta Lynn.

The 4,918-square foot home is located in Kingston Springs, Tennessee and is a custom build that the “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer gave his own personal touch. According to Zillow, this breaks down to $305 per square foot and will be run its next owner just over $5,800 in monthly payments.

The private property is situated on a very wooded seven-acre lot. However, it is only 30 minutes from downtown Nashville. The Tennessean reports that Owen lived in the house for five-and-a-half years before listing it for sale.

Master Bedroom and Kitchen

The home was built in 2006 and offers a number of top-shelf amenities such as four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths.

There are two master suites in the three-story home. As for Owen, he kept a black-and-white portrait hanging over the master bed of music icon Johnny Cash.

One particularly desirable feature of the house is the kitchen. In this spacious area, there are marble countertops to go with a subway tile backsplash.

Living and Family Room

The living room and family rooms have a perfect mix of modern and country.

There is an open floor plan in the living room and dining room as they are connecting making for one large area that is ideal for entertaining.

Gathering around a fireplace is a sitting area that Owen decorated with modern furniture and a Jack Daniels barrel.

Additional Features

What really sets this house apart are a few of the fancier features. One such feature is the recording studio. The built-in recording studio has enough space for live drums and a wall full of guitars.

Additionally, there is a fully-appointed workout room that has enough space for pull-up bars, punching bags and a squat rack.

Lastly, the outdoor space is perfect for throwing parties, especially at the tiki bar.

See more photos of Owen’s house for sale on Zillow here.