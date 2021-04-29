Jake Owen's Daughter Hospitalized on Her 2nd Birthday

✖

Jake Owen's daughter Paris turned 2 years old on April 29, and the country singer revealed on Instagram that his daughter was spending her birthday in the hospital. Owen updated fans on Paris' health in a new post on Thursday, posting a photo of his daughter smiling in a hospital bed, a bouquet of balloons tied to the edge.

"Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today," Owen wrote. "Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital." He thanked staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt "for being so helpful and caring for her" and told his followers that Paris "seems to be doing a lot better." Owen shares Paris with fiancée Erica Hartlein, and he wrote that the couple is "very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial)

"Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out!" he concluded. "Love y’all." Along with Paris, Owen shares 8-year-old daughter Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan. "I haven't been this happy in 15 years, which is weird to say in a time like now, but...," Owen said on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast earlier this year.

"I can't tell you how much this last month… being home every day and the simple things of watching my little girl, as a 1-year-old, crack up laughing in the morning while we're feeding her a bottle," he explained. "Usually I'd be calling her from wherever, from a bus, a parking lot… it's been a really big blessing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial)

Owen proposed to Hartlein in December 2020 at a Christmas tree farm with Paris by their sidel. "5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together....at this same spot," the "Made for You" singer captioned photos of himself getting down on one knee amid the firs. "This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives."

"Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise," Owen continued, joking, "So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done..(yes, I now know that’s big deal I guess) She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant." The slideshow concluded with a photo of Hartlein in a car with a Chick-fil-A bag on her lap, to which Owen noted, "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling. Life is good. I love you @ericahartlein."