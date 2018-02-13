Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and More to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival

The iHeartCountry Festival has announced its first slate of performers for this year’s festival, with major names like Luke Bryan and Keith Urban headlining the bill.

Bryan and Urban will be joined by country stars including Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Sugarland, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi and Brett Young.

More artists will be announced at a later date, and the main stage of the festival will be hosted by country radio personality Bobby Bones.

The festival, which will mark its fifth year, is scheduled for May 5 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

“What makes this festival special is that it is the one night the A-list of country music comes together to perform live, collaborate with friends and spend time together as a family,” John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said in a press release, via Variety. “Everyone stays to support each other until the last band has walked off stage.”

For fans who won’t be able to make the festival, the event will be broadcast live at iHeartRadio.com and via iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in their local markets, iHeartMedia shares.

“The iHeartCountry Festival is known for connecting our listeners to the biggest names in country music and this year is no exception,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “The vibe back stage is like a family reunion, where the superstars get to reconnect and hang out.”

The festival is just one of iHeartMedia’s multiple concert events, which also include the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartSummer’17 Weekend by AT&T and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Tickets will be available for presale through an exclusive AT&T THANKS Priority Pre-sale beginning Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT through March 1 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 2 at 12 p.m. CT.

