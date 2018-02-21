Hunter Hayes Surprises Special Needs Girl With Appearance at Prom

Hunter Hayes made the wish of one very special young lady come true recently, when he showed up to be her date for her prom.

Rachel Rogers is a member of the Tennessee Chapter of Best Buddies, an organization that offers various services to those with cognitive and developmental disabilities. Rogers wanted her crush, Hayes, to join her for the annual prom, and asked him in a video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer decided to surprise Rogers, and showed up on stage at her prom, where the two sang Hayes’ hit, “Wanted,” with Hayes even reaching out to hold her hand during the performance.

Hayes wasn’t the only celebrity in the audience. According to One Country, other celebs in attendance include Drake White, Nashville Predators players Pekka Rinne and Roman Josi, former Bachelorette contender Vanessa Grimaldi and Miley Cyrus’ sister, Brandi Cyrus.

February must be Hayes’ month to serenade his fans. On Feb. 12, the 26-year-old also sang “Wanted” on the Today show to a couple who got married during the live broadcast.

“It’s always really special to be a part of a couple’s wedding day. This will be something they remember for a long time and performing “Wanted” for them was an honor,” says Hayes. “‘Wanted’” was a song that taught me a lot about songwriting. I didn’t think I was even going to cut it for my debut record and the trajectory of it has been incredible. To have a song I really love be No. 1 for two weeks straight and now five-times Platinum is a great feeling.”

Hayes recently debuted Pictures, a three-part mini-movie with three separate story lines, including domestic violence, romance and determined love. The songs for the accompanying videos are “You Should Be Loved,” “More” and “This Girl.”

“Making music should be telling stories, and if you’re telling stories, I like the thought of them being all together in a book,” Hayes tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “Even though that makes it hard for me in the process because I do want to put out music more often, we find times like this to do this kind of project. It all goes back to the bigger picture, which is I wanted new music out.”

Pictures can be viewed on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Hunter Hayes