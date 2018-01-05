Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and More Join Garth Brooks in Houston Rodeo Lineup

We already knew Garth Brooks was serving as both the opener and the final act at the upcoming Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, but now we know which other country stars will be performing during the three-week event.

Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, the Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are among the performers scheduled for the rodeo, which kicks off on Feb. 27 and will wrap up on March 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But of course, Brooks remains the biggest draw of the event. After wrapping up his three-year World Tour last month, with seven shows in Nashville, the country music icon doesn’t have any other shows scheduled for 2018, although he hints fans definitely haven’t seen the last of him.

“We’ve been to a couple of meetings about the fall, but hopefully between here and summer, we’ll announce what 2019 will be,” Brooks recently revealed. “And hopefully they’ll come in a pair, 2019 and ’20, and if they do, it’s going to be something that makes all of us feel like we’re 20 years old again. It’s going to be a blast. It will be exactly what you want it to be.”

Both of Brooks’ shows at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold out in only 18 minutes. Tickets for some of the other performances are still available. More information is available at RodeoHouston.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/GarthBrooks