Hillary Scott Reflects on Daughter Eisele’s Journey to Becoming a Big Sister

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed twins Betsy and Emory in January, with the girls joining the couple’s oldest daughter Eisele, 5.

When she announced her pregnancy, Scott also shared a video of the moment she and Tyrrell told Eisele that she was going to be a big sister, and Scott used Instagram over the weekend to reflect on that moment one year later.

The clip shows Tyrrell telling his daughter that God has answered the family’s prayers and that Scott is pregnant. Eisele excitedly asks to feel her mom’s belly before asking, “When will there be a baby in my belly?”

“I had to post this video again…then swipe to see the difference a year makes,” Scott wrote. “My heart could burst. Thankful I’m their Mama.”

She also included two photos of Eisele with her sisters – the first finding the five-year-old giving one twin a bottle, while the other shows her sharing a sweet cuddle with one of the babies.

In July, Eisele celebrated her fifth birthday, and Scott marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram to gush over her oldest daughter.

“[Five] years ago this bright light entered our world,” the singer wrote. “She was right on time. Our Heavenly Father’s time! The purpose and call on her life is an endless number of prayers and praises that I am equal parts already watching/waiting expectantly to unfold. Eisele, thank you for changing our world and keeping us on our toes with big questions, laughter, and a deep-to the marrow kind of LOVE.”

It’s clear Scott’s daughters have nothing but love for one another, and Scott often posts snaps sharing her twins’ close bond with each other.

Her most recent was a shot of the girls sitting together, their tiny feet touching as they sported bibs and matching pajamas.

“Sister Love,” Scott wrote.

Speaking to People, the 32-year-old called her twins “a double blessing from the Lord,” sharing that it was “emotional” for her to learn she was having twins after previously miscarrying.

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’” she said. “‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla