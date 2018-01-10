Lady A’s Hillary Scott Shares Touching Photo of Daughter Eisele in Final Weeks of Pregnancy

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott‘s family will soon go from a party of three to a party of five, when she gives birth to twins next month. The singer, who suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage last year (which inspired the No. 1 hit, “Thy Will Be Done”), shared an adorable post on Instagram, of her young daughter, Eisele, greeting her new siblings.

“Loving on her little sisters before school this morning…these last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express,” Scott shared. “I’ve cried a lot of happy and sad tears. We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come x2!”

Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrell, first announced the pregnancy in August, saying they were receiving a “double portion of joy.”

“It’s truly a miracle,” Scott said. “Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times.

Lady Antebellum’s family added another member in December, when Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, welcomed their second child, Lillie Renee, right before Christmas.

Lady A, which also includes Charles Kelley (married to Cassie McConnell-Kelley and proud dad to son, Ward, who will turn two in February), has limited dates on the road this year, while they spend time at home with their families.

Their latest album, Heart Break, is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Album, with the single, “You Look Good” also nominated for Best Country/Duo/Group Performance. Download the record on iTunes.