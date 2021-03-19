Hear Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood Join Loretta Lynn on 'Still Woman Enough'

✖

Loretta Lynn released her new album, Still Woman Enough, on March 19, featuring a number of women in country music joining Lynn on new songs and re-recordings of some of her hits. The album's title track features Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood and is a celebration of women and their resilience, and the song blends all three stars' powerful voices with classic country production.

"Still Woman Enough" was written by Lynn and her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell. "I'm still woman enough / Still got what it takes inside," the chorus reads. "I know how to love, lose and survive / Ain't much I ain't seen, I ain't tried / I been knocked down but never out of the fight / I'm strong but I'm tender, wise but I'm tough / And let me tell you, when it comes to love / I'm still woman enough."

Lynn wrote on Instagram that she "loved singing with @carrieunderwood and @reba on my new album. Two of the best! I love you, girls." Her message captioned a quote from Underwood that read, "Singing with Loretta and Reba was so special — it was a real moment of lifting each other up as women. Moments like this are what memories are made of."

The album's co-producer John Carter Cash initially teased McEntire and Underwood's involvement in November when he posted Instagram photos of the two women in the recording studio. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Friday, McEntire said she was "honored" to have been asked to sing with Lynn. "I've watched the movie, I read the books, she is still woman enough," she said, adding that Lynn has "been strong all her life."

Along with McEntire and Underwood, Still Woman Enough also features collaborations with Margo Price and Tanya Tucker. "I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," Lynn previously said in a statement, via Billboard. "It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner’s Daughter first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music." See the album's full track list below.

1. "Still Woman Enough" feat. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood

2. "Keep on the Sunny Side"

3. "Honky Tonk Girl"

4. "I Don’t Feel at Home Any More"

5. "Old Kentucky Home"

6. "Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation"

7. "One’s on the Way" feat. Margo Price

8. "I Wanna Be Free"

9. "Where No One Stands Alone"

10. "I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight"

11. "I Saw the Light"

12. "My Love"

13. "You Ain’t Woman Enough" feat. Tanya Tucker