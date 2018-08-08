Hayden Panettiere Sells Charming Nashville Home

After living in Nashville for years while starring as Juliette Barnes on CMT’s Nashville, Hayden Panettiere is ready to say goodbye to the charming Music City home she picked up during her stay.

The 4,937 square-foot home is located in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood, one of the city’s wealthiest. The home is situated in a prime location, close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants and an easy drive anywhere in town. Panettiere has listed the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $1.65 million.

The home has combined craftsmanship with modern technology and includes plenty of “smart home” features, as well as a sauna, fitness room, heated pool and more.

Curb appeal

The home’s listing touts it as showcasing “a perfect balance between function and design,” something that’s easy to see from the outside. The charming exterior is flanked by plenty of greenery, and the contrasting trim is a very Nashville touch.

Living

Inside, Panettiere added her own touches, creating a dark and dramatic space with pops of color and texture. Unique touches including wooden logs in the living room, wooden beams and and plush velvet furniture create a cozy environment for the actress to relax.

Kitchen

The spacious kitchen features pale blue-grey cabinets, white countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to prepare food. The home’s open floor plan allows easy access to the living room, which offers floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the outside view.

Dining

The dramatic theme continues in the dining room, which features gold-accented wallpaper, a black painted ceiling and coordinating drapes, a conversation-starting light fixture and a mesmerizing photo of a wave. In addition to its design, the home is equipped with iPad controls with Lutron lighting, audio, and security throughout.

Master

The home’s master bedroom is a total retreat, with beige and blush tones combining to create a fully relaxing space, complete with a large bay window and accompanying window seat. The marble-accented bathroom features a heated tile floor, soaking tub and doubles vanities, while the walk-in closet is complete with an island and its own private bathroom.

Room for Kaya

One of the bedrooms is a custom-designed nursery for Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya, who she shares with her ex, Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Decorated in pink hues anchored by a paisley print, the room includes a custom walk-in closet and Jack and Jill bath access.

Guest bedrooms

There’s also plenty of space for guests, with a guest bedroom on the main floor and another on the top floor that has access to a living room that connects all the top-floor bedrooms and includes a vaulted ceiling with skylights. Upgraded features of the space include electronic blackout grates over bedroom windows and handprint operated safe doors.

Extra ammenities

Aside from living space, the property boasts a sauna, music “jam room” complete with projector equipment and a retractable screen, as well as a fitness room. The home also includes two large aquariums, which Panettiere called “my happy place” in an interview with People in 2017.

Space to relax

While the home doesn’t have much in the way of land, what it does have is a covered back porch overlooking the patio, heated pool and hot tub, which are framed by a stone patio. The doors leading into the pool are shatterproof glass, which is featured throughout the home. There’s also grass located behind the pool, which currently houses a playset.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire / Parks Realty