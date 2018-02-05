Halfway to Hazard to Join Montgomery Gentry on Here’s to You Tour

Halfway to Hazard will join Montgomery Gentry on select dates on the upcoming Here’s to You Tour. The duo, made up of David Tolliver and Chad Warrix, are joining the tour at least partly in tribute to their good friend, and former Montgomery Gentry member, Troy Gentry, who was killed in a helicopter crash in September.

“It’s really hard to capture all the emotions I’m feeling with the anticipation of opening for MG this year,” says Warrix in a statement. “Troy will be so heavy on all our hearts. Eddie and the guys can use our shoulders to lean on if they need ’em. Lord knows we will need theirs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Troy was one of our best friends, and we miss him everyday,” Olliver adds. “If we can honor him and help keep his music alive we are gonna do it. I’m so happy to be going out with Eddie and playing shows. It just feels like something we are supposed do, and I can’t wait.”

Eddie Montgomery announced last year he would continue on with Montgomery Gentry, touring in support of their recent Here’s to You album, which was released on Feb. 2.

“I always thought I was going to be first,” Montgomery said. “We talked about it because I like to live on the wild side — me and him both. I wanted to keep going because I know T-Roy would be right here going, ‘I’m going to kick your ass if you don’t get out there and keep this going.’ I can’t wait to get out and play the music.”

A list of all of the Here’s to You Tour dates featuring Halfway to Hazard can be found below. A list of all of Montgomery Gentry’s upcoming shows is available at MontgomeryGentry.com.

Feb 9 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

Feb 10 – Springfield, IL – Boondocks

Feb 23 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

Mar 23 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Mar 24 – Augusta, GA – Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon

May 18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

May 19 – Fredericksburg, VA – Celebrate Virginia After Hours

July 27 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

July 28 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theatre

Photo Credit: Absolute Publicity