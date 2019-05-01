Gwen Stefani’s Sons Hit the Red Carpet for the First Time Ever With Blake Shelton at 'UglyDolls' Premiere

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating since 2015, and the pair marked a major milestone in their relationship on Monday when they walked the red carpet at the UglyDolls premiere in Los Angeles with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 12; Zuma, 10; and Apollo, 5.

Shelton and Stefani have walked their share of red carpets together in the past, but Monday's premiere marked the first time Stefani's sons joined them for a public engagement. The group of five took some time to pose for photos on the orange carpet, with the boys happily smiling for the cameras.

Stefani wore a patterned knit sweater along with boyfriend jeans accessorized with colorful patches and black heels while Shelton opted for his usual button down, jeans and boots.

(Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

"My cool points went up with this one," Shelton told Extra. "The kids are super excited about this movie. I'm excited for them, because it's such a great message."

The Voice coach added that the premiere was one of the rare occasions that he and Stefani had a chance to go on an outing as a family.

"It's a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all," he said. "We don't really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out. We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them."

UglyDolls has a seriously star-studded cast, with Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Emma Roberts and more all lending their voices to the family-friendly film. Shelton stars as Ox, the Mayor of Uglyville.

Shelton has grown close to Stefani's sons over the years, even sharing on the Today show in 2018 that kids were something he thought he would miss out on.

"At this point in my life, I'd kind of put that (aside), like, 'I guess that's not meant to be,'" he said. "And then all of the sudden it happens, one way or another."

"I never saw that coming, but it's so fun," he added. "I really missed out on a lot...I don't even know how to describe it."

In 2017, he told PEOPLE that the Stefani's sons are "pretty special."

"The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It's definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in," he said of spending time with the boys. "They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're pretty special."

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz